A Crucial Prophetic Link: Gen Z the Puppets of Amalek and an Outcry in the Nation
Ark of Grace Ministries
Published Yesterday

ORIGINAL AIR DATE: APRIL 25, 2024

We are reairing this broadcast on Rumble due to issues last night. This broadcast is no longer live.

Join Amanda as she connects biblical and historical narratives to current events. Amidst campus protests, Amanda dives into parallels between current unrest and the times of Joshua, drawing insights from historical connections, including Germany's era of rampant antisemitism. Tune in April 25 at 5pm ET.


