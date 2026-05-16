Alex Jones Full Show 5 /15/26 w Jason Bermas

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FRIDAY FULL SHOW: Trump Refuses To Tell Xi If US Would Send Troops To Defend Taiwan As Two Powers Secure Trade Wins! CIA Head Spotted In Cuba As Collapse/Regime Change Imminent! PLUS, Stagflation Fears Mount In US! Retired Border Patrol Head- Gregory Bovino- Joins Alex Jones To Reveal That There Is A Border Patrol/ICE Stand-Down Of Interior Enforcement, And The DHS Is Systematically Being Purged Of Border Hawks & Replaced With Biden-Era Officials/NGOs! Jason Bermas Hosts The Final Hour Of The Alex Jones Show! THIS IS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — 5/15/26