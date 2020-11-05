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Its time to push back. Start by arming yourself with our only defense, the armor of God.
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0 view • November 05, 2020
Satan can not drive out Satan in this war against powers and principalities.
Helmet of Salvation - Acts 4:12
Breastplate of Righteousness - 2 Corinthians 5:12
Loins of Truth Proverbs - Proverbs 23:23
Sword of Spirit - Hebrews 4:12
Feet Shod with the Preparation of the Gospel of Peace - Romans 10:15
Helmet of Salvation - Acts 4:12
Breastplate of Righteousness - 2 Corinthians 5:12
Loins of Truth Proverbs - Proverbs 23:23
Sword of Spirit - Hebrews 4:12
Feet Shod with the Preparation of the Gospel of Peace - Romans 10:15
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