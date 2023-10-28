Kate Shemirani: Get Into Our Heads!

Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me for a fascinating episode in understanding how and what we think about affects us physically and spiritually. As Scripture teaches us, "As a man thinketh in his heart, so is he."

