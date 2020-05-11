San Antonio Spearheads Tyranny

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The local San Antonio News reported the tyrannical violation of free speech like it was business as usual. While the liberal echo chamber reverberating around the San Antonio City Council Chambers was oblivious to the volcanic outrage declaring as San Antonio, Texas, investigative reporter Jaie Avila described on Twitter. “Resolution being voted on by San Antonio City Council this morning labels terms 'Chinese Virus' and 'Kung Fu Virus' as hate speech and 'all persons are encouraged to report any such antisemitic, discriminatory or racist incidents to the proper authorities for investigation,'” Antisemitic? Chinese virus? Yeah it doesn't add up. “It’s not racist at all. No, not at all. It comes from China, that’s why. It comes from China. I want to be accurate,” Trump told reporters in mid-March.
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