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'Black Goo': Also Known as Graphene Oxide and Ferrofluid
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392 views • March 20, 2022
What many in the conspiracy theory community often call 'Black Goo' is generally known as Graphene Oxide or Ferrofluid. This poisonous substance has flown under the radar for 160 years. It’s on of the the main ingredients in DARPA Hydrogels (graphene oxide chips that connect with smart devices, the cloud and AI).
Black Goo/Graphene Oxide is secretly added to everyday items including the COVID-19 vaccinations (listed in the patent). The ingredients are kept hidden under the title “trade secret”.
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https://oppressed.news/2022/03/health/black-goo-also-known-as-graphene-oxide-and-ferrofluid/
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BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
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Black Goo/Graphene Oxide is secretly added to everyday items including the COVID-19 vaccinations (listed in the patent). The ingredients are kept hidden under the title “trade secret”.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/health/black-goo-also-known-as-graphene-oxide-and-ferrofluid/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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