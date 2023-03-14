NATO finishing Operation Orion amid siege by protesters across France

NATO has completed an urban battle in Europe in Cahors, France under the code name Orion-2023. Operation Orion unfolds in the city's streets on a mission to retake the besieged city, amidst protests raging across France demanding a government.
Mirrored - TeleTruth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.