BILLIONS IN DOCTOR PAYOUTS RAISE CONFLICT QUESTIONS
High Hopes
Published 14 hours ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


May 25, 2024


Conflicts of interest within the medical community have reached record highs as concerns for patient safety and independent scrutiny of Big Pharma products are driven by newly released information showing serious conflicts of interest.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4x7qxf-billions-in-doctor-payouts-raise-conflict-questions.html

Keywords
big pharmamedicaldel bigtreehighwiredoctorbillionsconflict of interestpayoutspatient safety

