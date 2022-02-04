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OMG IS THIS TRUE? Covid hospital death $?? - I WOKE UP ON A COVID VENT AFTER A CAR ACCIDENT (MY TESTIMONY) - BenGordon
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193 views • February 04, 2022
Is this about a hospital trying to make covid death money? Unbelievable story. Car accident, drugged, woke up on a vent as a covid case. This man is extremely lucky to be alive. Found this at BenGordonShow on Bitchute and also from Richard Citizen Journalist on Telegram. https://t.me/richardcitizenjournalist/4924
His name is Ben Gordon. This was on his channel on BitChute. He said this: Please see me testimony. This happened just 2 days ago in Flagstaff,AZ. I was vented as a Covid patient. the day of my car accident. I woke up and removed the vent, argued with staff who said I was vented for covid. As you can see, I am breathing fine as I was before the accident. A miracle woke me up in a sea of sedatives and opiates. My email is [email protected] I need help, I need to tell my story. Please mirror
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k4UzOvDaJnXr/
His name is Ben Gordon. This was on his channel on BitChute. He said this: Please see me testimony. This happened just 2 days ago in Flagstaff,AZ. I was vented as a Covid patient. the day of my car accident. I woke up and removed the vent, argued with staff who said I was vented for covid. As you can see, I am breathing fine as I was before the accident. A miracle woke me up in a sea of sedatives and opiates. My email is [email protected] I need help, I need to tell my story. Please mirror
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k4UzOvDaJnXr/
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