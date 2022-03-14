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The Day of Our Rapture!
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63 views • March 14, 2022
On the 8th day Christ will say "Well done! Good and faithful servant...enter into the joy of your Master!"
Articles supporting my position: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LqPnmTJF1kcBaIrCyezLaboMl2O5-jDC/view?usp=sharing
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_sL7uY8yl0VOEdFgHhI_CqLOVgI2zTCL/view?usp=sharing
Revelation in Chronological order: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IABiPkL-VUlCGzvu7HsPXIsysHbCbmRM/view?usp=sharing
Articles supporting my position: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LqPnmTJF1kcBaIrCyezLaboMl2O5-jDC/view?usp=sharing
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_sL7uY8yl0VOEdFgHhI_CqLOVgI2zTCL/view?usp=sharing
Revelation in Chronological order: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IABiPkL-VUlCGzvu7HsPXIsysHbCbmRM/view?usp=sharing
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