This Saint News 2/2/2025
DFlirt
DFlirt
21 views • 3 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: Rednote has Americans waking up to how corrupt our government is and showing the world that the US ain't all she's been cracked up to be. Alien disclosure is upon us and I'll show you the latest interview with an Extra Terrestrial. In the X Files, Trump is making sweeping changes but are all of them good? And according to Kimberly Goguen, that's a fake Trump and he and his operatives are running out of time. Still tho, DOGE has been finding the craziest government expenditures, and as usual fam, we'll top it all off with the Fun Stuff.


They don't want sex with minors, they want to r@pe them.


They don’t want sex with minors, they want to r@pe them.

https://x.com/OldStateSaloon/status/1884393243418448152


Trump Recommends Expelling Palestinians to Build Beachfront Properties

https://x.com/gregreese/status/1884635578781532184


Joe Biden ACCIDENTALLY revealed that America was DOOMED

https://x.com/DillardVicki/status/1884286402894127309


Peter St. Onge - Will mass Deportation "wreck" the economy?

https://x.com/profstonge/status/1883870074110374185


Tempest in the Turbines: Time to End the Wind Power Boondoggle

https://x.com/amuse/status/1879603644040872396


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews

trumpcomedydeep statevaccinepropagandademocratisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyrepublicanukraineelon musk
