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Jack Dorsey Confronted By Laura Loomer
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122 views • June 04, 2021
At the 2021 Bitcoin conference, Jack Dorsey was confronted by Laura Loomer on his censorship and human rights abuses.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ba828e58591d69987251d0
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ba828e58591d69987251d0
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