Tame Impala is the psychedelic music project of Australian multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker. In the recording studio, Parker writes, records, performs, and produces all of the project's music. As a touring act, Tame Impala consists of Parker (guitar, vocals), Dominic Simper (guitar, synthesiser), Jay Watson (synthesiser, vocals, guitar), Cam Avery (bass guitar, vocals), and Julien Barbagallo (drums, vocals). The group has a close affiliation with fellow Australian psychedelic rock band Pond, sharing members and collaborators, including Nick Allbrook, formerly a live member of Tame Impala. Originally signed to Modular Recordings, Tame Impala is now signed to Interscope Records in the US,[5] and Fiction Records in the UK.



Parker originally conceived the project in Perth in 2007. After a series of singles and EPs, Tame Impala's debut studio album, Innerspeaker, was released in 2010; it was certified gold in Australia and well received by critics. Parker's 2012 follow-up, Lonerism, was also acclaimed, reaching platinum status in Australia and receiving a Grammy Award nomination for Best Alternative Music Album. Tame Impala's third album, Currents, was released in July 2015, and like its predecessor, it won ARIA Awards for Best Rock Album and Album of the Year. Parker won the APRA Award for Song of the Year 2016 for Currents' first track, "Let It Happen". The fourth and most recent studio album, The Slow Rush, was released 14 February 2020.



2015–2017: Currents

Main article: Currents



Cam Avery and Kevin Parker, performing with Tame Impala in June 2014

It is believed that Parker started recording the follow-up album to Lonerism at the beginning of 2014, due to various Instagram posts that showed recording taking place at Wave House in Western Australia, where the debut album Innerspeaker was recorded.[40] Prior to this, Parker had been touring with Tame Impala and working on other musical projects, including his disco-funk band, AAA Aardvark Getdown Services. Parker said in May 2013:



In May 2014, Parker spoke of his growing inclination toward the recording of another album in a triple J radio interview, explaining that: "I'm getting more and more sucked into the world of making an album. It's weird how it happens naturally, it's almost feels like a seasonal thing. I've started to think about tracklistings and all the things that come with an album."



Tame Impala performing at Lollapalooza in September 2015

On 6 January 2015, Spinning Top Music announced that a new Tame Impala album will be released in 2015. During the same month, it was announced that the band would perform at the Boston Calling Music Festival in May 2015.



On 11 March 2015, a new song entitled "Let It Happen" was released as a free download.



On 5 April 2015, Tame Impala announced and released the album cover for Currents in a Facebook post. A few hours later the band released the first official single from the upcoming album on Facebook called "'Cause I'm a Man".[50] Later that month, on 22 April 2015, Tame Impala officially released "Let it Happen" as the second single from the album. One week later, on 29 April 2015, Kevin Parker held an AMA on reddit, where he provoked fans to ask him to release a new song, then responding with "Disciples", which became the first promotion single for the upcoming album Currents. On 7 May 2015, the band announced that the album would be released in 17 July 2015 and released the third official single, "Eventually".



During the same 30 April 2015 reddit AMA, Parker said, "Up until recently, from all of Tame Impala's record sales outside of Australia I had received.... zero dollars. Someone high up spent the money before it got to me. I may never get that money."



The DJ VJ of this video is Augustin Tomas O'Brien Caceres, born in Argentina, resident in Ireland. Irish Argentinian Italian American with a recent passage through India. He managed to create the best version of Let it Happen following the latest trends from TikTok.



“It was my pleasure to work for Agustin T. Caceres. He is a True Professional, full of energy and always willing to learn. He fights for what he believes in and is unstoppable. Agustin has a drive that few people are born with. I would truly recommend this Young, Bright hard working individual for just about any task you would expect of him. “

Edward Field, CEO Innovation Representation,

New York, USA, August, 2020