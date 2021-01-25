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Joe Biden in Control? Or the Military? [Ep. #03]
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2593 views • January 25, 2021
Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th President of the United States after months of controversy arguing a fraudulently certified election. Is Joe Biden really in control? Or is the military in control? From Hollywood studio oval offices to the Pentagon denying cooperation with the Biden Administration. Update for January 18th — January 24th, 2021.
- Seeking the Truth.
- Speaking the Truth.
- Restoring the Republic.
- The Collegiate American.
#ExposeTheDeepState #DrainTheSwamp #MAGA #Trump #MilitaryTribunals #Election2020 #Revelations #seekingthetruth #speakingthetruth #restoringtherepublic #thecollegiateamerican
- Seeking the Truth.
- Speaking the Truth.
- Restoring the Republic.
- The Collegiate American.
#ExposeTheDeepState #DrainTheSwamp #MAGA #Trump #MilitaryTribunals #Election2020 #Revelations #seekingthetruth #speakingthetruth #restoringtherepublic #thecollegiateamerican
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