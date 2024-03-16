Another Night in the Gaza Strip did not pass without Israeli accusations of mass of 36 Civilian Deaths - part 1

Another night in the Gaza Strip did not pass without Israeli accusations of mass civilian deaths. According to Palestinian media, Israeli aircraft conducted a series of strikes on urban areas in Nuseirat in the central part of the enclave.





Residential buildings on the northern and eastern outskirts of the village were hit multiple times. The latest information indicates that 36 people, mostly women and children, lost their lives, with dozens more wounded.





🔻The Palestinian government's press service strongly condemned the air raid on the city, attributing responsibility not only to the Israel Defense Forces but also to the American authorities.





The Israeli command has yet to respond to the accusations. It is highly probable that IDF representatives will soon announce the elimination of several militants in the Nuseirat area, while reports of women and children's deaths will likely be disregarded.

