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Biden met with Republicans | REPORT
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60 views • May 13, 2021
Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson reports on President Joe Biden's meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on his proposed infrastructure legislation - Via Newsmax TV's 'American Agenda.'
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