2 BIG QUAKES SLAM CHILE+FIJI / RUSSIAN MUSLIMS CHASE JEWS FROM OFF PLANE / WORMWOOD COMES / METEORS / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley

Oct 31, 2023

Today is now 10/31/23. I am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video first off you'll see a massive 6.8 size earthquake that mainstream downgraded to a 6.6 and lower size earthquake. Also a large 6.5 plus size quake also hit hours ago in Fiji not far from Australias coast line. A Spanish news article I translated to English stated this in their article, quote ( Tremor in Mendoza: there was an earthquake in Chile and it was felt in several areas of the country....The tremor was felt this morning in Greater Mendoza. The National Institute for Seismic Prevention (Inpres) measured the earthquake at 9:33 a.m. with an epicenter 29 kilometers deep. A strong earthquake in Chile that reached a magnitude of 6.8 in the Pacific Ocean was felt with great intensity in Mendoza. The movement lasted several seconds and was felt more intensely in people who perceived it on higher floors. Many Mendoza residents in Greater Mendoza felt it also. ) end quote. Now my words again, As yeshua ( jesus) warned of the Quakes in diverse or various places before his second coming its occuring and only getting worse as bible prophecy cannot be stopped nor altered. As biblical wormwood/planet x earths twin sun with a massive system that invaded earths solar system between 2002-2007, now as planet x comes closer to earth and the sun and as 2 gamma ray bursts keep shooting massive waves of thousands of waves and pulses of pure energy with radiation at earth and as the sun keeps hitting earth with radiation along with biblical wormwood-Planet x getting closer then all should expect bigger and more quakes, volcanic eruptions, climate/weather/political/spiritual and human chaos.... Also amazingly caught again but in now Scotland a strange occurence is seen again shared by someone else that caught the ground on a hilly area lift up and down as If earth is breathing to say it in easier terms. It could be due from planet x getting closer and all radiation coming in is soaking in earths core as bible prophecy said that hell "will enlarge itself" in the end times both literally with people filling hell and tons of radiation soaking in earths core that has stopped by the way and is reversing due to planet x coming closer and gases/magma/lava/ancient beings good and bad along with creatures, bugs and more are coming up breaching earths crust thus why what you'll see might be from all that happening now. In russia in the outer skirts in a city or town where jewish people landed from a plane in russia is where chaos broke out over a day and half ago as muslims went hunting down or tried to hunt down jewish people to harm or kill them as it's also occuring other places. As my bible says in prophecy jesus made clear that not only Christians would be persecuted and killed and mocked+scoffed for christs name sake. But to jews And Gods own land Israel would be messed with, Jewish people to will be persecuted, killed or hurt and hated just the same as true Christians the same is happening globally now to the Jewish global population and will worsen fast especially with bible prophecy going full speed ahead. You'll see a asteroid-comet like body more than likely that came in with quite a few other large ones apart of the planet x system that was caught over Bali within the last 1-2 days

By a person on YouTube all credits to them for footage used. Also regular meteor debri came in over bartow Florida and as said many times first is coming in clusters from planet xs long debri tail also debris are coming from a separate planet x system body I believe is nibiru the comet planet and NASA's tracking 3-4 extra solar systems that Invaded earth's solar system to though soon millions from planet xs tail will hit globally as I feel christ showed me in 7 fireball dreams throughout the years as bible prophecy says alot to on the asteroid debris and asteroids coming. Also you'll see skies lit up yellow and red in two separate parts around the Thailand/taiwan regions. As many bodies of the planet x system and extra bodies are turning skies colors globally just as waters and skies are red due to red iron oxide dust falling from planet x just as occured during the 10 biblical plagues that not only effected Egypt but the globe in moses' time also. Plus more. please see my rest of my notes pinned in my comments section above all other comments to see why and how to accept christ jesus (yeshua) as lord. thanks for watching.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gsME7NoXa_I