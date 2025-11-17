© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
11/16/2025
Psalm 4:1-8 Why We Should Trust In God
Intro: Why should I trust in God? People die of tragedies. Wicked people get all the breaks. Why doesn’t God give me good things I’m a good person? Why does everything go wrong for me? People are hurting, downcast, ready to give up. How do I know this? They elected a Marxists communist in New York only on the hope that their lives might be better. The Democrats and the Republicans have not got it done for people. Most people in the world are NOT happy and have very little to be joyful about. I can tell you with absolute certainty that the source of all joy and all hope is found in a right relationship with your creator.