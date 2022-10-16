Biofield healing transmission for physical pain with interlocking heart resonance technique.

#meditation #pain #healing

This is a healing that you can receive from my biofield and interlocking heart center resonance to alleviate any physical pain you may have in your body. It's like a mixture of meditation and receiving a healing. You will step into my biofield with your biofield, I will interlock my heart center into yours and then using unconditional love and presence heal your physical pain. This is powerful- enjoy!

