Freedom of Speech on the Line-Alex Jones and the Onion

The Left, the Deep State, et all, have been trying for years to destroy Alex Jones. Their culminating attempt to take over his company, his studio, his branding, his customer base, every aspect of him, has failed spectacularly. The Mainstream Media still tries to portray this as a loss for Jones, but it is the Left, the liars in this society who have lost.