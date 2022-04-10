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Ep# 168 ”Federal Budget of BULLSH$T
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20 views • April 10, 2022
My assessment of the recent "Federal Budget" from Thursday 7 April by our Leaders in Ottawa, Plus my suggestions for an easier "Green" lifestyle.
#TheCrustyCanuckPodcast, #Budget2022,#CanadianOil&Gas
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Sources:
From the Toronto Sun 6 April Article: https://youtu.be/bKoT5w4lgUY
Budget will Balance itself????: https://youtu.be/PbvG_oTmSRg
From CTV, "Sur Tax" on Banks... no big deal : https://youtu.be/Qkp4xdSw0n8
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥
Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
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*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
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Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
#TheCrustyCanuckPodcast, #Budget2022,#CanadianOil&Gas
$upport the Podcast via:
SUPPORT CRUSTY CANUCK HERE : ↙
https://crustycanuck.supercast.tech/ ✅
https://crustycanuck.ca/about/#Donations
https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/CrustyCanuck
SHOP: https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck✅
Sources:
From the Toronto Sun 6 April Article: https://youtu.be/bKoT5w4lgUY
Budget will Balance itself????: https://youtu.be/PbvG_oTmSRg
From CTV, "Sur Tax" on Banks... no big deal : https://youtu.be/Qkp4xdSw0n8
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥
Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow " Fork and Torch Society" @
https://forkandtorchsociety.com/
Follow Hammer Head Garage @ Hammer Head Garage - YouTube
Follow DIOTALK @ DIOTALK - YouTube
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact / Follow me:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-761723
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3
Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772
Gab: https://gab.com/CrustyCanuck2112
Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/aec3eebf-e7cb-4651-a96f-2627ecd1bd9e/the-crustycanuck's-podcast
Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/crustycanuck72
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
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