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Jon Rappoport - We're Not Seeing Any of This
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51 views • September 11, 2020
Jon Rappoport - We're Not Seeing Any of This
We're not seeing people dropping like flies, we're not seeing people going to hospitals, we're not seeing any of this at all so the whole thing is...
#JonRappoport #nomorefakenews #covidhysteria #endlessemergency #covidbeach #bidencovid #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joedirtbiden #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst
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We're not seeing people dropping like flies, we're not seeing people going to hospitals, we're not seeing any of this at all so the whole thing is...
#JonRappoport #nomorefakenews #covidhysteria #endlessemergency #covidbeach #bidencovid #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joedirtbiden #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst
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