Robert Malone is calling out the liars
The Real Dr Judy
368 followers
170 views • 1 day ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

By the way, Senator Blumenthal, I used to be a registered Democrat. I grew up in the central coast of California. What I've observed during the Biden administration completely turned me around, like many people, like Sasha stone, like many people in this audience. Regarding the statements that were made earlier by the young doctor, in which he cited a tweet that I put out, where I commented on Anthony Fauci seeking refuge in Siena, Italy. Now, how do I know about that? Because I go to Italy a lot, and I was approached by two whistleblowers, including one from the policeman's union that has been tracking Anthony Fauci's movements within Italy, and told me about a number of things that he has been doing, and asked me to get that information back to the government, so I was aware of his movements in Italy. Hence the comment, and regarding my comment about Leana Wen and the former Director of the CDC, the former director has repeatedly lied to the American public, and then after resignation, or whatever we want to call it, has gone completely silent, not be heard of no testimony, no request for forgiveness, no acknowledgement of those lies, and more about those lies, I suspect may come out soon. I speculate, because I'm not able to speak about what we know at the ACIP regarding Leana Wen. She made a series of statements about what is essentially violence that she believed should be done to the unvaccinated during COVID. I'd like Leana Wynn to apologize.

09/10/2025 - Robert Malone comments during the House committee hearing with vaccine science critics: https://www.youtube.com/live/msXXyf2ZetI?si=d_klTruCkUNMoLYy&t=10739

