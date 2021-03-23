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Trudeaus of Canada. From Pierre to Justin. From Charter of Rights to Vaccine Passports.
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81 views • March 23, 2021
The video compares two Canadian Prime Ministers, Pierre and Justin Trudeau, father and son. It explores their legacies, an incredibly socially just and progressive Charter of Rights under Pierre Trudeau. On the other side, gross violation of those rights by Justin Trudeau Government, culminating in the introduction of the Vaccine Passports. It also elaborates on the implications of those passports, affecting all the Canadians and potentially all the citizens of the world.
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