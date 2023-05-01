The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 04.27.23

********************************

The Real Remnant Church:

https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/

Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!

Where?

REMNANT CHURCH:

3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132

804-230-5950

Luke 10: 18-20

“18 And he said unto them, I beheld Satan as lightning fall from heaven. 19 Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you. 20 Notwithstanding in this rejoice not, that the spirits are subject unto you; but rather rejoice, because your names are written in heaven.”

“He becometh poor that dealeth with a slack hand: but the hand of the diligent maketh rich.” - Proverbs 10:4

*************************************

Update #1 - First Republic Bank | "Shares of First Republic Bank Plunged to Another Record Low On Monday." - Reuters (April 27th 2023) | The 14th-Largest Commercial Bank In the U.S. At the End of 2022, First Republic Hangs in Balance as Shares Plummet Again - WATCH -

https://rumble.com/v2kpwxa-first-republic-bank-shares-of-first-republic-bank-plunged-to.html

*************************************

Update #2 - Jim Breuer On Joe Rogan | Jim Breuer EXPOSES the Trafficking Messaging In Pinocchio, Treasure Island & Epstein's Island | Join Jim Breuer, Eric Trump, General Flynn, Dr. Mikovits, Kash Patel, Amanda Grace & Team America On ReAwaken America - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v2kqd40-jim-breuer-on-joe-rogan-.html

*************************************

Update #3 - 666 | NERO | Is SATAN'S BEAST SYSTEM Being Introduced NOW? Are the Globalists Trying to Reintroduce the NERO'S Roman Empire? What Does Revelation 17:11 Mean? + AI, CERN, CBDCs & The Mark of the Beast - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v2kpsg4-666-nero-is-satans-beast-system-being-introduced-now.html

*************************************

Action Item #1 - Create a Calendar Every Day And Keep It With You At All Times

*************************************

Action Item #2 - Create a To-Do List Every Day And Keep It With You At All Times

*************************************

Action Item #3 - Understand What the Bible Has to Say About Work?

What does the Bible say about work?

The work “work” means “worship” in Hebrew and the word “worship” means “work” in Hebrew.

Genesis 2:15 - “And the Lord God took the man, and put him into the garden of Eden to dress it and to keep it.” https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Proverbs%2016%3A27-29&version=KJV

Colossians 3:23-24 - “Whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men; knowing that of the Lord ye shall receive the reward of the inheritance: for ye serve the Lord Christ.” - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Colossians%203%3A23-24&version=KJV

*************************************

Action Item #4 - The 6th Day Principle - “To Create Like the Creator You Have to Work 6 Days.” - Clay Clark - See Genesis Chapter 1:31 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis%201&version=KJV

*************************************

Action Item #5 - Understand the Importance of Resting and Connecting with Family On the 7th Day - See Genesis Chapter 2: 1-3

*************************************

Action Item #6 - Understand Where the concept of the 40 hour work week come from? - The socialist President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his lesbian wife introduced the concept of the 40 hour work week in 1938 via the Fair Labor Standards Act - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fair_Labor_Standards_Act_of_1938

*************************************

Action Item #7 - Understand Where the concept of the 4 day work week come from?

Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum are pushing the concept of the 4-day work week: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/05/5-reasons-the-4-day-work-week-could-be-the-future-of-work/

*************************************

Action Item #8 - Understand Where the concept of not working at all and the distribution of income via Universal Basic Income come from? - Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum are pushing the concept of Universal Basic Income as the ultimate path to “financial inclusion.” https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/04/covid-19-universal-basic-income-social-inequality/