Texas Border Showdown

White House: Border Security Is Dangerous
* States have a right to self-defense.
* This is not ‘immigration’.
* Why is [Bidan] treating the border like a turnstile for the third world?
* Joe makes border-crossing easy!
* Texas counties declare an invasion.
* Texas erects more razor wire.
* States back Texas’ fight.
* Dems want to federalize the National Guard.
* Kamala wants to accelerate the invasion.
* Dems want a speedy process; more illegals = more power!
* If Texas loses the battle, we’re next.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (25 January 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.