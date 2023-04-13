Create New Account
Russian Airborne snipers deactivated Ukrainian DRG that failed to cross to the left bank of Dnieper
The Prisoner
Published 14 hours ago |
Russian snipers from the Paratroopers of the Airborne Forces deactivated a small group of Ukrainian DRG, which were trying to cross to the left bank of Dnieper in Kherson region. Finally, snipers using 12.7mm sniper rifles can thwart them at distances of over 1000 meters.

Mirrored - TeleTruth

Keywords
snipersdnieper riverrussian airborne

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
