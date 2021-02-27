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Autoimmune Disease from Vaccine Poisoning
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400 views • February 27, 2021
A Medical Science Investigation and Examination
You do not catch a virus, but you make it when your cells are poisoned by any toxic pathogen, including vaccines!
So Should you choose to become a covid19+ creator proceed to be 'vaccinated-GMPI-injected-modified'!
1. PCR Polymerase Chain Reaction Test used as bioengineered nanotechnology for 'Lock Step' Agenda 2010-2020-2030 2. The mRNA GMPI Genetic Material Program Injection in Anaphylactic shock and AIDS-HIV Induction
Endogenous natural immune response versus exogenous 'artificial' antigen-poison response from vaccination
3. Autoimmune Reactions and Death following Covid-19 Vaccination
Transgenic Technology - A Media Controlled and Propagated Pandemic
A Course in Gene Therapy to understand the Programming of the Genetic Encoding - from the vaccine makers
4. The Solution is a Convenient Truth
The Contagion Myth and Global Population Control as Business Model
5. Dr. Tom Cowan on 'Virology' Science used for the Implementation of Medical Tyranny
You do not catch a virus, but you make it when your cells are poisoned by any toxic pathogen, including vaccines!
So Should you choose to become a covid19+ creator proceed to be 'vaccinated-GMPI-injected-modified'!
1. PCR Polymerase Chain Reaction Test used as bioengineered nanotechnology for 'Lock Step' Agenda 2010-2020-2030 2. The mRNA GMPI Genetic Material Program Injection in Anaphylactic shock and AIDS-HIV Induction
Endogenous natural immune response versus exogenous 'artificial' antigen-poison response from vaccination
3. Autoimmune Reactions and Death following Covid-19 Vaccination
Transgenic Technology - A Media Controlled and Propagated Pandemic
A Course in Gene Therapy to understand the Programming of the Genetic Encoding - from the vaccine makers
4. The Solution is a Convenient Truth
The Contagion Myth and Global Population Control as Business Model
5. Dr. Tom Cowan on 'Virology' Science used for the Implementation of Medical Tyranny
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