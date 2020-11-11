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The New Model: Introduction
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13 views • November 11, 2020
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The New Model Series:
- Introduction - https://youtu.be/tf-BYAS9qqM
- The Great Reset - https://youtu.be/QUlkrQNlWU4
Introduction
Welcome to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, a revolution you weren’t asked to join and never voted for. This is a change so profound that it required a lockdown of the entire planet in order to implement it. Although the pandemic and subsequent stay at home orders may be temporary; and even if we do go back to a somewhat recognizable world that we were living in before, it doesn’t mean things won’t change drastically in the future. This revolution is made up of initiatives like sustainable development, multi-stakeholder committees and global governance. This isn’t the New World Order. This is the new normal. This is the New Model. This is The Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Please tell your friends about our page and encourage them to support us. We are creatives that illustrate the current narratives that often go undetected in mainstream reporting.
We are not reporters, though. We are artists, painters, writers, designers and visual interpreters.
Thank you for your continued support!
Please subscribe to our channel and like this video!
We Need Your Support, please donate or subscribe
- Paypal: http://www.paypal.me/bookofours
- Patron: https://www.patreon.com/bookofours
To see all Book of Ours videos go to:
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL17omUxm36gOYVerD3630A
- Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user61082078
You can follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bookofours/
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Book of Ours web site: http://www.book-of-ours.com
Our Blog: http://www.book-of-ours.com/blog/
For questions email [email protected]
Book of Ours Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
If you want to use it, please ask for permission.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/
Music heard:
Music for The New Model: Introduction - Futuristic Background Music, CO.AG Music
Intro video theme music: Tonight by RetroBlue
Youtube: https://bit.ly/2FEtCPp
Website: https://www.retrobluemusic.com
Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
If you want to use it, please ask for permission.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/
We Need Your Support, please donate or subscribe
The New Model Series:
- Introduction - https://youtu.be/tf-BYAS9qqM
- The Great Reset - https://youtu.be/QUlkrQNlWU4
Introduction
Welcome to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, a revolution you weren’t asked to join and never voted for. This is a change so profound that it required a lockdown of the entire planet in order to implement it. Although the pandemic and subsequent stay at home orders may be temporary; and even if we do go back to a somewhat recognizable world that we were living in before, it doesn’t mean things won’t change drastically in the future. This revolution is made up of initiatives like sustainable development, multi-stakeholder committees and global governance. This isn’t the New World Order. This is the new normal. This is the New Model. This is The Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Please tell your friends about our page and encourage them to support us. We are creatives that illustrate the current narratives that often go undetected in mainstream reporting.
We are not reporters, though. We are artists, painters, writers, designers and visual interpreters.
Thank you for your continued support!
Please subscribe to our channel and like this video!
We Need Your Support, please donate or subscribe
- Paypal: http://www.paypal.me/bookofours
- Patron: https://www.patreon.com/bookofours
To see all Book of Ours videos go to:
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL17omUxm36gOYVerD3630A
- Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user61082078
You can follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bookofours/
Get Book of Ours merchandise: https://www.zazzle.com/store/bookofours
Book of Ours web site: http://www.book-of-ours.com
Our Blog: http://www.book-of-ours.com/blog/
For questions email [email protected]
Book of Ours Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
If you want to use it, please ask for permission.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/
Music heard:
Music for The New Model: Introduction - Futuristic Background Music, CO.AG Music
Intro video theme music: Tonight by RetroBlue
Youtube: https://bit.ly/2FEtCPp
Website: https://www.retrobluemusic.com
Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
If you want to use it, please ask for permission.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/
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