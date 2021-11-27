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Kyle Rittenhouse hints lawsuit against President Joe Biden
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210 views • November 27, 2021
Deep state puppet Joe Biden. Is one of many who slandered Rittenhouse
VIDEO - Talk show slanders and mocks teenager Kyle Rittenhouse
https://www.brighteon.com/d321fe60-a0b8-4383-a2d1-3ef9e96035c5
VIDEO - Talk show slanders and mocks teenager Kyle Rittenhouse
https://www.brighteon.com/d321fe60-a0b8-4383-a2d1-3ef9e96035c5
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