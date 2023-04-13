https://gettr.com/post/p2e95ld9733

4/10/2023 According to multiple sources, on April 9th, Mr. Miles Guo, who was held in the detention center, heard the shouts of his fellow fighters. The fellow fighters were aware that their voices might not be heard by Mr. Guo and he might not see them, but they still shouted out loudly the powerful slogans, such as "Take down the CCP" and "Free Miles Guo", on the cruise to express their emotions from the bottom of their hearts.

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





4/10/2023 据多个渠道的消息，4月9日郭文贵先生在拘留中心听到了战友们的呐喊声；虽然战友们很清楚自己的声音不一定被郭先生听到，郭先生也不一定能看到他们，但他们依然在游船上喊出了“消灭中共”和“释放郭文贵”等响亮的口号来表达自己内心的情感！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平



