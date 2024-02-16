No More U.S. Tax Dollars Funding Terrorism Worldwide | Rep. Greg Steube

No More U.S. Tax Dollars Funding Terrorism Worldwide | RealAmericasVoice

Representative Greg Steube (R-FL-17) says he’s filed legislation to end funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).





“We know now that they were having tunnels, Hamas tunnels underneath their headquarters in Palestine. Now there’s been reports where over 100 Hamas terrorists were trained by UNRWA,” Rep. Steube says.





“Why in the world are Americans sending their taxpayer dollars to an organization like this that is literally funding and training terrorists?”





