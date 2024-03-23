Rudy Giuliani | Legal reality of NY Fraud case & possibility of seizing Trump's assets

'We are gone. ABSURD'. Rudy Giuliani joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to weigh legal reality of the NY civil fraud verdict against Donald Trump, and to discuss the talk of NY AG Letitia James "getting her hands on" properties belonging to Trump.
Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.
Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.