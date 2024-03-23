Create New Account
Rudy Giuliani | Legal reality of NY Fraud case & possibility of seizing Trump's assets
GalacticStorm
2225 Subscribers
100 views
Published a day ago

'We are gone. ABSURD'. Rudy Giuliani joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to weigh legal reality of the NY civil fraud verdict against Donald Trump, and to discuss the talk of NY AG Letitia James "getting her hands on" properties belonging to Trump.


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.

