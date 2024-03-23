Rudy Giuliani | Legal reality of NY Fraud case & possibility of seizing Trump's assets

'We are gone. ABSURD'. Rudy Giuliani joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to weigh legal reality of the NY civil fraud verdict against Donald Trump, and to discuss the talk of NY AG Letitia James "getting her hands on" properties belonging to Trump.





