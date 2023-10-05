50 Kids Go Missing in ONE MONTH in THIS American City | Blaze TV

Parents in Cleveland should be paying close attention because an "alarming" trend is happening in Cleveland, Ohio, where cops are baffled after 1,000 schoolchildren have vanished this year alone. Why are kids going missing? In September alone 50 children went missing, and cops are struggling to keep up with the demand of anxious parents.

