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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Explains Why it is Up to Us to Solve the Problem of Evil
GetWisdom
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11 views • May 22, 2022
VA #66 Creator Explains Why it is Up to Us to Solve the Problem of Evil
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How could an all-powerful loving God allow evil acts to prevail? If evil is a predictable consequence of free will, is granting us free will a bad idea? Is that why free will is unique to our galaxy? Can we learn to balance loving others with rewarding the self? Is it up to us to solve the problem of evil? Creator explains why the rest of the Universe is a safe space, and only our galaxy allows a delayed karmic reckoning of evil acts—as a test of our divinity and a challenge. Creator explains how healing our perpetrators through divine partnership is the ultimate answer for evil. Join us!
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healingchannelingprayerkarl mollison
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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