© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"I Was Wrong About the Rapture."
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • September 21, 2020
Main YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGK3xwxFRFvYyXAtDBShlMQ
It's not easy to admit that you're wrong about something, especially when it comes to uncomfortable truths like the great tribulation and the timing of the rapture. In this video, we'll be looking at the pre-trib vs post-trib rapture debate, and we'll be discussing the all-important need for us to honestly examine the facts and accept the truth (no matter how difficult it may be) in order to better understand Bible prophecy.
Everything You Need to Know About the Rapture: https://youtu.be/Wh7F1WpJ4Ns
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
HillSong worship
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXTU1...
Joel Osteen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9dYe...
KennethCopeland Minsitries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSGz3...
Inside Edition
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZmGm...
ABC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xCqth...
9News Perth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j77XI...
NBC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tw82j...
It's not easy to admit that you're wrong about something, especially when it comes to uncomfortable truths like the great tribulation and the timing of the rapture. In this video, we'll be looking at the pre-trib vs post-trib rapture debate, and we'll be discussing the all-important need for us to honestly examine the facts and accept the truth (no matter how difficult it may be) in order to better understand Bible prophecy.
Everything You Need to Know About the Rapture: https://youtu.be/Wh7F1WpJ4Ns
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
HillSong worship
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXTU1...
Joel Osteen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9dYe...
KennethCopeland Minsitries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSGz3...
Inside Edition
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZmGm...
ABC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xCqth...
9News Perth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j77XI...
NBC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tw82j...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.