Did You Know That the World’s First Murder Was Over a Religious Offering?

People have different reactions when religious offerings to God are mentioned. Some people smile and others frown. Jealousy over a religious offering was the motivation for mankind’s first homicide.

Cain killed his brother Abel because he resented God’s acceptance of Abel’s gift. What was the difference between the two brothers’ offerings to God? Does your attitude about giving to God resemble Cain’s or Abel’s attitude? Rick and Doc offering excellent biblical teaching on this subject.

In Part 2, they discuss the eight things God said would remain for as long as the Earth exists. Can you name them?





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/15/22.





