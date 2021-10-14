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Jerm Warfare | Dr. Christiane Northrup
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231 views • October 14, 2021
Dr. Christiane Northrup: Covid Jabs are a murder weapon, October 1 2021 - Jerm Warfare.
Dr Christiane Northrup is a medical specialist in women's health, having published many books and having appeared on Dr Oz and Oprah.
However, in recent times, she has become heavily censored like a number of my podcast guests, which means she's doing something right. In fact, if you search for Christiane on YouTube, then the top results revolve around her being an agent of misinformation.
That’s how you know she’s over the target.
Because, otherwise, why the desire to censor?
Censorship has the opposite effect, anyway; it makes the message more appealing and popular, and you’d think that Big Tech would learn from history.
I had the great pleasure of chatting to Christiane last night. 1 October 2021
https://jermwarfare.com/blog/christiane-northrup
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@jermwarfar....e:2/christiane-north - 1 October 2021 .
Jerm Warfare | Dr. Christiane Northrup - October 1, 2021
Jerm Warfare, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Covid Jabs are a murder weapon, October 1 2021.
Dr Christiane Northrup is a medical specialist in women's health, having published many books and having appeared on Dr Oz and Oprah.
However, in recent times, she has become heavily censored like a number of my podcast guests, which means she's doing something right. In fact, if you search for Christiane on YouTube, then the top results revolve around her being an agent of misinformation.
That’s how you know she’s over the target.
Because, otherwise, why the desire to censor?
Censorship has the opposite effect, anyway; it makes the message more appealing and popular, and you’d think that Big Tech would learn from history.
I had the great pleasure of chatting to Christiane last night. 1 October 2021
https://jermwarfare.com/blog/christiane-northrup
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@jermwarfar....e:2/christiane-north - 1 October 2021 .
Jerm Warfare | Dr. Christiane Northrup - October 1, 2021
Jerm Warfare, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Covid Jabs are a murder weapon, October 1 2021.
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