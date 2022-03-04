If You Need To Evacuate From the War Zone in Ukraine, Please Visit ukrainehelp.info for Assistance

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03/03/2022 Prince and Rachel: The New Federal State of China and the Rule of Law Foundation are looking to help 10,000 to 20,000 Chinese stranded in Ukraine to evacuate. For people who need help to evacuate from Ukraine, please go to website (ukrainehelp.info) for information. We have two emergency contact numbers and two emails, 24/7, to assist those who need help.