(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Ending Plague (https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books) - Part 2: Judy’s Perspective

Chapter One: Running My Own Lab without Sleeping with the Boss or Being a Lesbian (Pages 160-161)

“…While in California with David, I interviewed with a company called EpiGenX, which impressed me, and they offered me a job as their head of cancer research.

My last day working as the head of the Lab of Anti-Viral Drug Mechanisms was May I, 2001, and on May 14, 2001, I started work at EpiGenX. I had been the head of the lab for more than two years and I felt I'd done a great job rebuilding it and placed it on a solid footing. This is the recommendation letter which was sent on my behalf to EpiGenX by one of my long-time colleagues, Stephen B. Baylin:

Dear Ms. King:

It is my great good pleasure to recommend Dr. Judy Mikovits for a position at EpiGenX. Simply put, she is a first-rate scientist who works as hard as anyone I have known. I had the good fortune to collaborate with her on the work she has done and published in DNA methylation, and it was a great experience.

She conceived and tackled largely with her own hands a difficult and novel problem regarding effects of the HIV virus on the epigenetic control of interferon expression. A superb MCB paper culminated this work and I think contains data that will prove unexpectedly critical for understanding the clinical aspects of HIV and possibly some therapeutic and prognostic issues as well.

Judy loves science, is creative, and tenacious when pursuing an exciting finding or direction. She has a fine career both in evolution and ahead of her. You would do well to try and recruit her.





Stephen B. Baylin

Associate Director for Research Director, Cancer Biology Division

Ludwig Professor of Oncology

The John Hopkins Comprehensive Cancer Center (Email from Stephen B. Baylin, February 9, 2001)

----

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - Uncensored books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books