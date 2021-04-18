Josh Rogin: We Have To Find Out Origin Story To Prevent Next Pandemic Disaster

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4/17/2021 Washington Post and CNN journalist Josh Rogin：We have to find out the origin story to prevent the next pandemic disaster. Trump is no longer president now, and we could take the politics out of this. The CDC head said the lab origin theory is probably true. Just like we can’t let the Russians investigate Chernobyl, we can’t have the Friends of the lab and the Chinese Communist Party to do it.