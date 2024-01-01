Men Going Their Own Way: A Documentary (2020)

A Documentary Told in Four Chapters.

Featuring many favorite content creators & some of the videos that impacted me the most in my journey.

This Feature does not take a historical approach but is rather an expression of my experience discovering men going their own way content & the impact it had on my development. It is told from a personal individual perspective.

I wanted to make this video to have closure on that chapter in my life & to leave a record of what was & what continues to evolve.

The insights & shared experiences of men are more important now than ever. They certainly helped me.

Feel free to mirror & re upload this documentary & any of my current or prior content.

"You begin saving the world by saving one man at a time; all else is grandiose romanticism or politics" - Bukowski

Content creators featured in this video:

0. Spetsnaz: https://www.youtube.com/@spetsnaz7336

1. Spetsnaz: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/a6pdTDyJoLjk/

2. Lazarus: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwobag5HX2Zu4w66Rj3La3g

3. Bar Bar: https://www.youtube.com/user/barbarossaaaa

4. Star Dusk: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo1qRcO1OehgkOD_fHsu_uQ

5. Terrence Popp: https://www.youtube.com/user/redonkulaspopp

6. TFM: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbgzmK-mfpjULHZ8SMCuhdg

7. Quasimandias: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS2LVLHH-hhr41KNjY3sZ1A

8. Sunrise Hoodie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjVhxbG6CPGw3YP-BpaOIqA

9. Man Paradise: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wgstslohOw

10. Niko Choski: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBt1IchnQtptomB0IDeyqbDssvNGoLH4b

11: Human: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT2dUsMtd08RfaH12O9DCDg

12: Vention: https://www.youtube.com/user/Vention1MGTOW

13. Better Bachelor: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9ctsJZ2aD1nCexfqj342NQ

14. Blue Skies Media: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpFKlATawMhKF5xehVOZLLA

15. Paul Proteus: https://www.youtube.com/user/hhkcalgary

16. Man Woman Myth: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBt1IchnQtpvYTk4FkL8ALHwrjq5wDXOc

17. John The Other: https://www.youtube.com/user/johntheother

18. Karen: https://www.youtube.com/user/girlwriteswhat

19. Paul Elam: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXNNG0ej_6rU9SxCZ4dyq6w

20. Coltaine: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX1GkAJdz_WF5Vyc2xUxZZw

21. Hammer Hand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWN-1_2dsUKTdAnKK3jl5DQ

22. Just James: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOYhgosLesFDd_hUpWGf1iA

23. FaceandLMS: https://www.youtube.com/c/FACEandLMS

24. Sandman MGTOW: https://www.youtube.com/user/SandmanMGTOW