Men Going Their Own Way: A Documentary (2020)

A Documentary Told in Four Chapters.
Featuring many favorite content creators & some of the videos that impacted me the most in my journey.
This Feature does not take a historical approach but is rather an expression of my experience discovering men going their own way content & the impact it had on my development. It is told from a personal individual perspective.
I wanted to make this video to have closure on that chapter in my life & to leave a record of what was & what continues to evolve.
The insights & shared experiences of men are more important now than ever. They certainly helped me.
Feel free to mirror & re upload this documentary & any of my current or prior content.
"You begin saving the world by saving one man at a time; all else is grandiose romanticism or politics" - Bukowski
Content creators featured in this video:
0. Spetsnaz: https://www.youtube.com/@spetsnaz7336
1. Spetsnaz: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/a6pdTDyJoLjk/
2. Lazarus: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwobag5HX2Zu4w66Rj3La3g
3. Bar Bar: https://www.youtube.com/user/barbarossaaaa
4. Star Dusk: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo1qRcO1OehgkOD_fHsu_uQ
5. Terrence Popp: https://www.youtube.com/user/redonkulaspopp
6. TFM: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbgzmK-mfpjULHZ8SMCuhdg
7. Quasimandias: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS2LVLHH-hhr41KNjY3sZ1A
8. Sunrise Hoodie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjVhxbG6CPGw3YP-BpaOIqA
9. Man Paradise: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wgstslohOw
10. Niko Choski: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBt1IchnQtptomB0IDeyqbDssvNGoLH4b
11: Human: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT2dUsMtd08RfaH12O9DCDg
12: Vention: https://www.youtube.com/user/Vention1MGTOW
13. Better Bachelor: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9ctsJZ2aD1nCexfqj342NQ
14. Blue Skies Media: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpFKlATawMhKF5xehVOZLLA
15. Paul Proteus: https://www.youtube.com/user/hhkcalgary
16. Man Woman Myth: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBt1IchnQtpvYTk4FkL8ALHwrjq5wDXOc
17. John The Other: https://www.youtube.com/user/johntheother
18. Karen: https://www.youtube.com/user/girlwriteswhat
19. Paul Elam: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXNNG0ej_6rU9SxCZ4dyq6w
20. Coltaine: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX1GkAJdz_WF5Vyc2xUxZZw
21. Hammer Hand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWN-1_2dsUKTdAnKK3jl5DQ
22. Just James: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOYhgosLesFDd_hUpWGf1iA
23. FaceandLMS: https://www.youtube.com/c/FACEandLMS
24. Sandman MGTOW: https://www.youtube.com/user/SandmanMGTOW
