War Predictions and Escalation Outlook, an interview with Michael Yon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
History shows three truths about war: it spreads, it escalates unpredictably, and it lasts longer than expected. With major powers circling key routes and resources, the pieces are already in motion. The real question isn’t de-escalation — it’s how wide the fire spreads next.
#WarAnalysis #GlobalTensions #Escalation #WorldStage #MilitaryStrategy #GeopoliticalRisk
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
5:56End Screen