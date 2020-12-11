© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NHS AIR STALKING UNSAFE FLY REPORTED. EI FXK PLUMMETS DOWN 20M ALT
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • December 11, 2020
BRICK OPAQUE BUS STOP SEATON SLUICE WAS MY LOACTION . I THINK/REALIZE THIS IS A PERFECT PLACE FOR A BUZZ OVER ( MY BACK TOWARDS THE SEA )FROM A PERP. I BREAK COVER LOOK TO THE EAST PERP PLUMMETS DOWN OVERHEAD TO 20M ALT
Read this somewhere:
Ones dignity may be assaulted, vandalized and cruelly mocked. But it can never be taken away unless its surrendered. Never surrender
Read this somewhere:
Ones dignity may be assaulted, vandalized and cruelly mocked. But it can never be taken away unless its surrendered. Never surrender
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.