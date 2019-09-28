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WOW! Affordable Small Business HealthCare Alternative Plan
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5 views • September 28, 2019
LEARN MORE / GET QUOTE: https://sbafreedomprotectgroup.com/101220379
(referring agent info: Shannon D. Smith, ID: 101220379 )
DO YOU HAVE A Washington, D.C. * BUSINESS (2 or more people, not spouse) AND WANT TO OFFER HEALTH CARE BENEFIT PLANS TO EMPLOYEES WITH NO PREMIUM COST TO YOU AS EMPLOYER (under 50 full time employees; 50 or over can still join but must pay half the costs)?
BUSINESS OWNER INFO:
1. ACA Compliant
2. ERISA Compliant
3. Employer DOES NOT have to pay a portion of the employee cost! (under 50 full time employees)($24 a year to join coop)
4. Refund of claim money. With "insurance" you do not get a refund. With this plan, everybody puts money into it. If the group doesn't use all the funds, it is given back to the business owner to reduce rates for all the following year.
5. Re-insurance purchased so if money goes above the claim fund the employer is not liable.
6. Expert team to answer all employee questions, promote the plan, do a presentation with Q&A. The business owner and HR do not have to handle it.
7. Great solution for Employers to attract and retain valuable employees with a robust medical benefits program; an incentive; a perk
EMPLOYEE / EMPLOYER MEMBER BENEFITS
1. Low monthly cost.
2. No deductible
3. ACA compliant which includes Minimum Essential Coverages including Preventative Care, Routine Well Care, Adult Preventative Services and Screenings (physicals, flu shots), Woman Preventive Services and Screenings (pap smear), Child Preventive Services and Screenings (immunizations, physicals), and 100% of ACA Mandated Prescriptions such as birth control.
4. Prescription pharmacy benefit
5. 24/7 telecare video portal to doctor (Doctor visit ONLINE through video) - Virtual Clinic which allows members to call and speak to a state board certified physician who will be able to triage the patient and if required, prescribe appropriate medications to be picked up at a member pharmacy.
6. No pre-existing limitation
7. PPO nationwide preferred provider networks that includes over 4000 primary hospitals and licensed board-certified physicians. SBA uses the FirstHealth PPO network (wholly owner by Aetna) for the medical services. Primary Care, Specialist, and Urgent Care Visits, X-rays, CT, MRI, Lab/Diagnostics, Chiropractics (see website for exclusions)
8. Discounted dental
9. ID card: PPO / plan info
10. No waiting periods (see website for exclusion)
Learn Rates, Different Plan Options and Coverage Details info here: https://sbafreedomprotectgroup.com/101220379
(referring agent: Shannon D. Smith; ID: 101220379)
NOTE: This is not "insurance" but rather a cooperative
(referring agent info: Shannon D. Smith, ID: 101220379 )
DO YOU HAVE A Washington, D.C. * BUSINESS (2 or more people, not spouse) AND WANT TO OFFER HEALTH CARE BENEFIT PLANS TO EMPLOYEES WITH NO PREMIUM COST TO YOU AS EMPLOYER (under 50 full time employees; 50 or over can still join but must pay half the costs)?
BUSINESS OWNER INFO:
1. ACA Compliant
2. ERISA Compliant
3. Employer DOES NOT have to pay a portion of the employee cost! (under 50 full time employees)($24 a year to join coop)
4. Refund of claim money. With "insurance" you do not get a refund. With this plan, everybody puts money into it. If the group doesn't use all the funds, it is given back to the business owner to reduce rates for all the following year.
5. Re-insurance purchased so if money goes above the claim fund the employer is not liable.
6. Expert team to answer all employee questions, promote the plan, do a presentation with Q&A. The business owner and HR do not have to handle it.
7. Great solution for Employers to attract and retain valuable employees with a robust medical benefits program; an incentive; a perk
EMPLOYEE / EMPLOYER MEMBER BENEFITS
1. Low monthly cost.
2. No deductible
3. ACA compliant which includes Minimum Essential Coverages including Preventative Care, Routine Well Care, Adult Preventative Services and Screenings (physicals, flu shots), Woman Preventive Services and Screenings (pap smear), Child Preventive Services and Screenings (immunizations, physicals), and 100% of ACA Mandated Prescriptions such as birth control.
4. Prescription pharmacy benefit
5. 24/7 telecare video portal to doctor (Doctor visit ONLINE through video) - Virtual Clinic which allows members to call and speak to a state board certified physician who will be able to triage the patient and if required, prescribe appropriate medications to be picked up at a member pharmacy.
6. No pre-existing limitation
7. PPO nationwide preferred provider networks that includes over 4000 primary hospitals and licensed board-certified physicians. SBA uses the FirstHealth PPO network (wholly owner by Aetna) for the medical services. Primary Care, Specialist, and Urgent Care Visits, X-rays, CT, MRI, Lab/Diagnostics, Chiropractics (see website for exclusions)
8. Discounted dental
9. ID card: PPO / plan info
10. No waiting periods (see website for exclusion)
Learn Rates, Different Plan Options and Coverage Details info here: https://sbafreedomprotectgroup.com/101220379
(referring agent: Shannon D. Smith; ID: 101220379)
NOTE: This is not "insurance" but rather a cooperative
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