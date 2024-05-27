Create New Account
Raw government data reveals covid vaxx injuries to babies and fertility
Science Censoring & Faith
Published 16 hours ago

Mining raw data from trustworthy Ontario, Canada centralized health records, specifically showing physicians appointments made from patients after their covid vaccinations,  reveal injuries and death to babies along with infertility in men and women.

Keywords
vaccine injuriesinfertilityraw datasexual dysfunctionstill birthsmenstrual disorders

