Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Climate Realism Series, Paul Burgess 'When the wind stops' (pt4)We have to PAY OUT TWICE.
26 views
channel image
Dune Drifter
Published 17 days ago |

Climate Realism Series, Paul Burgess 'When the wind stops' (pt4)We have to PAY OUT TWICE.

https://rumble.com/v1smz2w-climate-realism-series-paul-burgess-when-the-wind-stops-pt4-we-have-to-pay-.html


The Climate Realism Series

PART 1 https://rumble.com/v1smwdy-climate-realism-series-when-the-wind-stops-pt1-not-economical-to-store-surp.html

PART 2 https://rumble.com/v1smxgk-climate-realism-series-when-the-wind-stops-pt2-not-economical-to-store-surp.html

PART 3 https://rumble.com/v1smydw-climate-realism-series-when-the-wind-stops-pt3-not-economical-to-store-surp.html

PART 4 https://rumble.com/v1smz2w-climate-realism-series-paul-burgess-when-the-wind-stops-pt4-we-have-to-pay-.html

PART 5 https://rumble.com/v1sn2em-climate-realism-series-paul-burgess-when-the-wind-stops-pt5-dinorwig-power-.html

PART 6 https://rumble.com/v1qsspm-when-the-wind-stops-part-6-useless-wind-farm-energy-production-explained-de.html

PART 7 https://rumble.com/v1rp9lc-when-the-wind-stops-pt7-is-anybody-doing-the-maths.html


Paul explains how Extinction Rebellion, the Green Movement and Politicians ALL get their figures wrong.  We are having to PAY OUT for someone to take the excess power from us that we can't use say during the night, or PAY OUT for the wind farms to be turned off.  In trying to convince themselves and us that wind power is the answer, it is an example of incompetent governments.


This is an important video because it totally exposes the absurdity of storing wind energy to even out it's supply.
The producer Paul Burgess found at the original youtube source url says like always, he will answer any questions on the subjects raised within the video. If you have multiple questions please post each on a different post - it make it easier for others to follow.


Original Source:

https://youtu.be/FQ8MELbApgk


=================================


SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO


DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter


UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".


Climate Change Debunked, Dinorwig Power Station, When The Wind Stops

Keywords
climate change debunkedwhen the wind stopsdinorwig power station

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket