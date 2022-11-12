Climate Realism Series, Paul Burgess 'When the wind stops' (pt4)We have to PAY OUT TWICE.



The Climate Realism Series

Paul explains how Extinction Rebellion, the Green Movement and Politicians ALL get their figures wrong. We are having to PAY OUT for someone to take the excess power from us that we can't use say during the night, or PAY OUT for the wind farms to be turned off. In trying to convince themselves and us that wind power is the answer, it is an example of incompetent governments.





This is an important video because it totally exposes the absurdity of storing wind energy to even out it's supply.

The producer Paul Burgess found at the original youtube source url says like always, he will answer any questions on the subjects raised within the video. If you have multiple questions please post each on a different post - it make it easier for others to follow.





Original Source:

https://youtu.be/FQ8MELbApgk





"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".





Climate Change Debunked, Dinorwig Power Station, When The Wind Stops