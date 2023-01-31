What Does the Bible Say About Homosexuality? Parts 1-3

This is an older video that I recorded mid2021, but it covers much that I have referred to recently.
In this Three Part series we try to find out what the Bible says about homosexuality. Part 1 deals with what the Bible says and why it matters and why what God says is the final authority. Men's opinions/words are deceitful, manipulative and fallible.
Part 2: Dealing with Objections
Part 3: Dealing with More Objections, specifically those mentioned in Part 1
Gay Gene: "Johns Hopkins Psychiatrist: ‘There Is No Gay Gene’": https://www.cnsnews.com/blog/michael-w-chapman/johns-hopkins-psychiatrist-there-no-gay-gene
