Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

What Does the Bible Say About Homosexuality? Parts 1-3
SolaBros
This is an older video that I recorded mid2021, but it covers much that I have referred to recently.


In this Three Part series we try to find out what the Bible says about homosexuality. Part 1 deals with what the Bible says and why it matters and why what God says is the final authority. Men's opinions/words are deceitful, manipulative and fallible.



Part 1: Dealing with the Bible verses, deals, why it matters and why what God says is the final authority. (Men's opinions/words are deceitful, manipulative and fallible.)

Part 2: Dealing with Objections

Part 3: Dealing with More Objections, specifically those mentioned in Part 1


Gay Gene:  "Johns Hopkins Psychiatrist: ‘There Is No Gay Gene’": https://www.cnsnews.com/blog/michael-w-chapman/johns-hopkins-psychiatrist-there-no-gay-gene

Keywords
politicsbiblejesusfaithlgbthomosexualityalphabet people

