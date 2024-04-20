Create New Account
Bitcoin Halving EXPLAINED Will This One Be DIFFERENT
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Glenn Beck


Apr 19, 2024


The Bitcoin halving is here, but what is this event and will it be different from previous ones? Glenn and Stu explain what a Bitcoin halving is, what usually happens, and why some believe there won’t be a spike in Bitcoin value this time around. But are they right? Or is it still a good time to buy?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N6imAksqGbI

bitcoinglenn beckfinancehalving

