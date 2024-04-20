Bitcoin Halving EXPLAINED Will This One Be DIFFERENT

Glenn Beck
Apr 19, 2024
The Bitcoin halving is here, but what is this event and will it be different from previous ones? Glenn and Stu explain what a Bitcoin halving is, what usually happens, and why some believe there won’t be a spike in Bitcoin value this time around. But are they right? Or is it still a good time to buy?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N6imAksqGbI
