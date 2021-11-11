World Leaders Sacrificing their people In The Name Of Healthcare ("Kevin Smith")

Your world leaders have sold out their people to the devil and will sacrifice billions in their bid to help the devil try to create heaven on earth. Time is up for the devil and he wants only another version of God's creation alive so he gets to be worshipped as God in man.



I see myself as homeless and just getting a lodging like Elijah so not long before I would not be able to do videos, my faith is why I have the current status but I am praying and fasting twice per week as God leads me against this satanic new world order and for the children of Israel and those to be grafted in as Abrahams seed through Jesus to wake up and save their souls. All to be saved will be saved but we must fight against the devil (he is attacking our flesh to steal our soul) using the Spirit of God which will manifest in the physical. God has to have light in the world to fight against the devil or he will simply destroy all flesh and no one will be saved alive to see Jesus come. Gods wrath usually means most are killed. We want to be in heaven when it gets really nasty; we want to be walking by faith so God brings us home the way he want instead of us being stiffnecked and rebellious following the world in fear until everywhere its arrest and death for those who not following the satanic new world order. Prepare for everything as you would lose your children and be hated by all nations as more and more people sell their souls.